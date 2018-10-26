Biogen's aducanumab shows long-term effect in early-stage Alzheimer's study

Biogen (BIIB -0.7% ) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announce 36- and 48-month data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating aducanumab in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD. The results were presented at the CTAD conference in Barcelona.

The results were generally consistent with previously reported analyses of the study with no new safety signals observed.

143 patients entered the long-term extension portion of the study and were allocated across six dosing arms.

At month 36, amyloid plaque levels in the 10 mg/kg arm remained below the cutoff point delineating a positive from a negative PET scan. Reductions in amyloid plage versus placebo were observed across all doses and titration arms in a dose-dependent and time-dependent manner.

At month 48, amyloid plaque continued to decrease in a dose- and time-dependent way with PET scans remaining negative in the 10 mg/kg arm.

25% (n=46/185) of patients dosed in the Phase 1b trial experienced cerebral edema or amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA)-E, with eight experiencing more than one ARIA-E episode. Most occurred early in treatment, were asymptomatic and resolved or stabilized with 4 - 12 weeks.

Enrollment in the Phase 3 ENGAGE and EMERGE trials was completed in July. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date for both is January 2020.