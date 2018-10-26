Charter -7.7% after in-line Q3 revenues

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has tumbled 7.7% on a red-number day for Nasdaq stocks after its earnings came in with in-line revenues and operational metrics that were slightly better than expected.

Revenues rose 4.2% with commercial strength outpacing residential, and promising ad revenues.

EBITDA was up 3.5% to $4B; excluding mobile revenue and operating expenses, it was up 5.5%.

Net income was $493M.

The company added 266,000 net new Internet subscribers for the quarter, up 6.4% Y/Y, while video declines of 66,000 were better than expected. Voice subs declined by a net 107,000.

Single-play and double-play customers rose by 5.8% each, while triple-play subs fell 2.7%.

The company added subscribers on net across the board in small/medium business: 42,000 Internet customers, 12,000 video customers and 30,000 voice customers.

