Hub Group +4% post Q3 results

Hub Group (HUBG +4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 13.1% Y/Y to $933.2M.

Segment revenue: Intermodal $576.5M (+20% Y/Y); Truck brokerage $122.1M (+8% Y/Y); Unyson Logistics $156M (-11% Y/Y) & Hub Group Dedicated $78.6M (+36% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 180 bps to 12.3%; Operating margin increased 180 bps to 3.7%.

Capex totalled $69.6M, primarily for tractors, trailers, and technology investments; with cash and equivalents of $267.5M & Total debt outstanding of $311.8M.

Q4 Outlook: Capex $60-80M; EPS $0.85-0.95 & effective tax rate of 22-22.4%.

