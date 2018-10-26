Stocks resume selloff as Amazon, Alphabet weigh heavily

Stocks open with sharp losses, renewing their recent rout after a one-day respite, as disappointing earnings reports from Amazon and Alphabet dampen sentiment; Dow -0.9% , S&P -1.5% , Nasdaq -1.9% .

Both companies beat earnings expectations, but Amazon ( -8.8% ) missed revenue estimates and lowered its top and bottom-line guidance, while Alphabet ( -3.7% ) reported below-consensus revenue.

"Earnings are not coming in as great as people had suspected," says King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management, adding that "for Amazon specifically, forward guidance was surprisingly light."

European markets also are deep in the red, with France's CAC -1.9% , U.K.'s FTSE -1.4% and Germany's DAX -1.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., yesterday's strong performers are today's laggards: consumer discretionary ( -3% ), communication services ( -2% ), information technology ( -1.6% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are helped by the equity weakness, with the yields on the two-year and 10-year notes each shedding 5 bps to 2.81% and 3.09%, respectively.

In economic data, the advance U.S. Q3 GDP report showed real GDP increasing at annual rate of 3.5%.