Analysts adjust Alphabet targets after earnings (but mostly shrug)

A few analysts shift targets after Alphabet’s (GOOG -3.9% ) revenue miss but, as with Amazon, the overall reaction was generally a shrug.

Evercore lowers its Alphabet target from $1,400 to $1,300 and maintains an Outperform rating.

The firm says Alphabet’s reported revenue was in line with Evercore’s estimates and driven by mobile search growth. Growing macro anxiety could make the report insufficient to drive shares higher in the near-term even if it continues to outperform lower quality internet peers. Evercore remains optimistic about the long-term growth potential.

Atlantic Equities raises its Alphabet target from $1,350 to $1,400 with an Overweight rating.

The firm was encouraged by management comments suggesting that YouTube is becoming a larger growth driver, which Atlantic thinks will create attractive growth in the medium term.

Source: StreetAccount.

