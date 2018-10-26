Ryder bid down after guidance disappoints

Ryder (NYSE:R) is down 7.8% in early trading after setting Q4 profit guidance slightly below expectations.

The company expects Q4 EPS of $1.75 to $1.85, which has a midpoint a penny short of the $1.81 consensus estimate.

Full-year guidance from Ryder came in at $5.72 to $5.82 vs. $5.77 consensus.

CEO update: "Our outlook for used vehicle sales pricing remains stable at recent levels. Dedicated Transportation Solutions is anticipated to deliver continued double-digit revenue growth and improved earnings performance as compared to Q3. We expect strong year-over-year improvement in Supply Chain Solutions results consistent with year-to-date performance."