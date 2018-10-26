Gundlach sees corporate bond market getting much worse: Citywire

Investors need to be defensive on two fronts when it comes to fixed-income investing--interest rate risk and credit risk, DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach tells Citywire.

"The corporate bond market is going to get much worse when the next recession comes," Gundlach says. So, he advises that investors don't wait for "that last ounce of return," saying it's like "picking up dimes in front of a steamroller."

Another concern is that the Fed is raising rates while the U.S. budget deficit is expanding. Deficits generally don't expand when economic growth is strong.

"I actually don't think the problem is the Fed hiking. I think the problem is the deficit expansion is responsible for a significant part of the economic bump, because changes to government spending are part of the GDP equation," he says.

