Tenneco to restructure North America Ride Control operations

Tenneco (TEN +4.6% ) announces intention to realign manufacturing capacity and close manufacturing plants in Owen Sound, Ontario and Hartwell, Georgia.

The company expects to complete the closure of the two facilities near the end of the Q220.

TEN estimates that these restructuring actions will generate between $20M - $25M in annualized savings beginning by the end of 2020.

Restructuring and related charges are expected to be in the range of $70M - $85M, with $20M - $30M occurring in the Q418.