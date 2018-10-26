Twitter dips as Trump complains over follower purge

After spending much of the first hour in positive territory, Twitter (TWTR -0.5%) has dipped into the red coinciding with a critique from perhaps its most prominent user.
President Trump complained a few minutes ago about account removals, tweeting "Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all."
In the market commentary portion of the tweet, he says "A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?"
Boosted by earnings yesterday, shares are up 8.6% for the week and have gained 32.4% YTD.
