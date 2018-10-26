DMC Global jumps 13% on Q3 result beats; raises FY EPS guidance

DMC Global (BOOM +13.1% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 68.5% Y/Y to $87.88M exceeding management’s forecast. Growth was driven by strong demand and an expanding customer base at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business.

Q3 Overall Gross margin improved by 92 bps to 33.8% and operating margin recovered by 3,390 bps to 10%.

Adj. EBITDA $17.18M (+100.5% Y/Y) and margin improved by 312 bps to 19.5%.

DynaEnergetics results: Sales $66.25M (+88% Y/Y); Gross margin 37% down by 170 bps ; Operating margin down by 456 bps to 14.9%; Adj. EBITDA $16.35M (+90% Y/Y) and margin 24.7% up by 27 bps .

NobelClad results: Sales $21.63M (+28% Y/Y); Gross margin 24.5% improved by 340 bps ; Operating margin 9.7% recovered by 11,083 bps ; Adj. EBITDA $3.09M (+108% Y/Y) and margin improved by 547 bps to 14.3%,

Net cash provided by operating activities $8.12M, compared to $3.65M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $11.09M, compared to $8.86M a year ago.

4Q18 Guidance: Sales $82-85M; Gross margin 33-34%; SG&A expense ~$17.5M.

FY18 Guidance, raised: Adj. EPS 1.95-2.05 (prior $1.8-2).

