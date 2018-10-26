Dominion offers new customer payout plan in bid to save SCANA deal

Dominion Energy (D -0.7% ) has made a new offer to acquire SCANA (SCG -0.4% ), proposing to extend the customer payback period to 20 years from eight and raise customer refunds to $1.9B from its earlier plan for $1.3B.

In a new filing with South Carolina's Public Service Commission, Dominion offers to cut the utility’s rates by ~$20/month, double its previous $10/month offer, and would accept a smaller profit from SCANA subsidiary SCE&G’s failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

The new deal would not include the $1,000 refunds Dominion has promised SCE&G customers since January; the $1.3B planned for refunds instead would be used to reduce SCE&G’s nuclear debt, which would help pay for Dominion’s deeper rate cut.