Power Integrations -9.3% on mixed Q3, downside guide

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) drops 9.3% on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $94M to $100M (consensus: $113.83M) attributed to growing inventory reductions in the supply chain and softer China demand.

The board added $80M to its share repurchase program. The previous authorization was exhausted in Q3.

Analyst action: Loop Capital downgrades Power Integrations from Buy to Hold and drops the target from $86 to $60. (Source: StreetAccount).

