Coinbase cutting staff - YF

Coinbase (COINB) this week trimmed 15 remote customer support staffers from its payroll, according to Yahoo Finance. The numbers aren't huge (headcount at the company is 550), but any reductions are pretty significant for a company that just closed a funding round at an $8B valuation and has plans on going public.

That the crypto bubble has popped is old news, but a more recent worry is the utter vanishing of even the slightest volatility among the major cryptos. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ether (ETH-USD) and others have been mired in the tightest of trading ranges for a couple of weeks now.