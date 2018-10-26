Virtus Investment +2.5% on big Q3 beat

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) jumps 2.5% after Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.64 beats consensus estimate by 30 cents; compares with $2.97 in Q2 and $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $152.2M rose 15% Q/Q and 23% Y/Y.

Q3 total sales were $6.3B compared with $6.6B in Q2, as higher sales in retail separate accounts and institutional were more than offset by lower open-end fund sales.

In Q3, domestic equity and bank loan strategies continued to generate strong levels of sales, but declined modestly from unusually high levels in the second quarter.

Average long-term assets under management of $102.3B at Sept. 30, 2018 rose 15% from June 30, 2018 and 19% from Sept. 30, 2017.

Q3 Net flows of $500M fell from $1.3B in Q2.

