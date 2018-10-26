World Fuel Services +5% as Q3 bunker fuel sales fall but profit rises

World Fuel Services (INT +4.6% ) is higher after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, with adjusted EBITDA gaining 23% Y/Y to $104.3M and revenues rising 22% to $10.4B.

INT says Q3 marine fuel sales fell 12.5% Y/Y to 6M metric tons but the segment generated a $43M gross profit, up 41%, primarily due to stronger margins driven by the sharp rise in bunker fuel prices in an increasingly constrained credit environment

Chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar says the company is well positioned for the upcoming IMO global sulfur limit rule for marine fuels, as "it is going to be a different type of market that will certainly benefit us because of the expertise we bring in terms of sourcing different qualities of fuels and making sure that it's available."