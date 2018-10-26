Arlo -17% after beat; DB blames margin guidance

Netgear spin-off Arlo (NYSE:ARLO) is lower by a serious 17% today despite beating expectations in last night's earnings report, its first as a public listing.

Deutsche Bank says the "strong results" -- the company doubled its paid subscriber count and posted record revenues -- may be overshadowed by soft guidance for gross margin over the next three quarters.

That's linked to promotional spending, analyst Jeffrey Rand notes, and "this strategy of sacrificing some profitability to grow installed base is the right decision in the long run." (h/t Bloomberg)

He maintains a Buy rating on the stock.