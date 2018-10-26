PriceSmart slides 11.3% post Q4 results

PriceSmart (PSMT -11.3% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 6% Y/Y to $777.9M.

Net merchandise sales increased 4.3% Y/Y to $741.3M.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 13 weeks ended September 2, 2018 increased 0.2%.

Membership income for the quarter increased 6% Y/Y to $12.9M

Merchandise gross profits increased to 5.2% Y/Y, and warehouse gross profits as a percent of net merchandise club sales were 14.7%, an increase of 90 bps Y/Y.

The company had 41 warehouse clubs in operation at the of the quarter, compared to 39 clubs a year ago.

Operating income declined to $27.2M vs. $30.8M a year ago.

10-K

