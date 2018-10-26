Wolfe Research checks in on Tractor Supply

Wolfe Research weighs in on Tractor Supply's (TSCO -0.9% ) Q3 earnings report and the path ahead for the retailer.

"We believe that its strategy to expand its financing program, drive its Neighbor’s Club frequent shopper program and increase its e-commerce sales will help operating performance," writes analyst Scott Mushkin.

"Nevertheless, we continue to think management should be more focused on omnichannel investments and leveraging its pro/high-usage customers to drive asset productivity rather than accelerating store growth. Without a strategy that is clearly weighted more towards improving asset productivity and ROIC," he adds.

Wolfe keeps a Peer Perform rating on TSCO.