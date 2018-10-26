Syndax Pharma down 25% on negative outcome of entinostat study

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX -25% ) is down on 65% higher volume following its announcement of failed results from an NCI-sponsored study, E2112, evaluating entinostat plus Pfizer's (PFE -2.3% ) AROMASIN (exemestane) in patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

The trial failed to achieve the first co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) (compared to placebo + exemestane), a negative outcome that will preclude early regulatory filings. Data on overall survival (OS), the other co-primary endpoint, have not yet matured, but should be available in H1 2019 (slide presentation, #33). The company says it will proceed with marketing applications if the OS data are positive.

Entinostat is an orally available small molecule called an HDAC inhibitor designed to block the function of immune suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment.