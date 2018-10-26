GE -5% as analyst warns may owe billions more on insurance reserves

General Electric (GE -4.7% ) slumps within a few pennies of a YTD low after Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch warns the company could end up owing billions more dollars for its insurance reserves, on top of the $15B in cash already committed, from an accounting change announced in August.

Reiterating an Underweight rating and $11 price target on GE, Inch says accounting firms and ratings agencies are just beginning to assess the impact of the FASB's directive targeting improvements to accounting for long-duration contracts.

In its 2017 10-K filing, GE lowered its discount rate - the insurer’s expected investment yield - to 5.7% from 6.2% to trigger a required reserve boost, but Inch believes 5.7% is still too high and “will likely have to come down” in light of the new FASB standard. “At this juncture, while the precise degree of mandated decline remains uncertain, the magnitude is expected to be significant.”