Samsung's premium phone overhaul involves Verizon, Google

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) premium phone overhaul for next year could include its first 5G phone, a cheaper flagship, and a foldable device to stay ahead of Apple and Chinese rivals like Xiaomi, according to Bloomberg sources.

Samsung is talking with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to launch the 5G Galaxy S10 in the US, hoping the telecom giant’s backing will help popularize the tech. The S10 will have an embedded fingerprint sensor under the display and a fifth-gen chipset.

The planned premium S10, codenamed “Beyond,” has a curved OLED screen, rounded corners, and little bezel at the top and bottom. The size of the S10 will stand close to the 5.8-inch S9 model on the marker. Samsung plans to launch a supersized “plus” version next year.

A lower-cost S10 will lack the dual curved edges and could come without the fingerprint sensor.

The S10 might also come without a headphone jack, copying Apple’s move. The device will come pre-loaded with Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android Pie OS.

Foldable phone, codenamed “Winner,” still has two prototypes under consideration with one folding in landscape and the other in portrait position. Winner won’t have a fingerprint sensor due to tech difficulties. An added four-inch screen outside lets users check basics without unfolding the whole thing.

Google and Samsung are working on a special Android OS for the foldable phone