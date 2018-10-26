Mulvaney sees no need for interest rate hikes, sees Powell keeping his job

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney joins President Trump's refrain in saying there's no need to raise interest rates, Bloomberg reports.

Better-than expected Q3 U.S. GDP growth and tame inflation "takes pressure off of the Fed to raise rates as they've indicated they want to," Mulvaney says.

Despite Trump's criticism of the Fed for raising rates, Mulvaney says he doesn't expect the president to try to replace Powell.

Previously: Q3 GDP growth of 3.5% tops estimates (Oct. 26)

Previously: Trump ups attack on Fed's Powell (Oct. 24)

