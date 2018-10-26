More on TimkenSteel Q3 results

TimkenSteel (TMST +9.2% ) reports Q3 sales +21% Y/Y to $410M benefiting from improved product mix, higher prices, surcharges, and higher volume.

Surcharge revenue of $107.1M is +37.5%.

Sales by product: Bar: $262.M (+21.6%); Tube: $66.7M (+40.7%); value-added: $70.6M (+8.1%)

Ship tons were ~295,500 +2%, driven by higher demand in industrial & energy end markets, partially offset by reduced billet sales.

Reports better margins, with gross margin up ~55bps to 6%; Adjusted EBIT margin +190bps to 2%; Adjusted EBITDA margin up 50bps to 6.5%

Expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be ~$15M-$25M, and FY18 capex of $40M.

Previously: TimkenSteel beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)