Briggs & Stratton down 7% on Q1 earnings miss

Briggs & Stratton (BGG -7.4% ) reported Q1 sales decrease of 15.2% Y/Y to $279M, company stated that lower sales resulted from fewer storm-driven power outages, warm and dry conditions in Australia and Europe and the timing of shipments.

Segments sales & gross margin: Engines $119.09M (-26.8% Y/Y) and margin 13.5% down by 570 bps ; and Products $173.04M (-7.3% Y/Y) and margin 15.9% down by 320 bps.

International sales based on product shipment destination $88.53M (-22.8% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 445 bps to 15.7%; Adj. gross margin 16.9% down by 360 bps and operating margin down by 1,436 bps to -19.4%.

SG&A expenses increased by 16.4% Y/Y to $100.86M.

Net cash used in operating activities was $136.69M, compare to $29.51M a year ago.

Company repurchased $5.1M of common stock under the share repurchase program during the quarter.

FY19 Outlook, raised: Sales $1.95-2.01B (prior $1.93-1.99B); EPS $1.4-1.6 (prior $1.35-1.55); operating margin 5.3-5.5%; Capex ~$65Ma and Pre-tax charges of $27-32M.

