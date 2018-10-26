Europe gives Sony OK to buy out EMI

Sony (SNE -2.9% ) has gotten approval from the EU to take full control of EMI Music Publishing in a $2.3B deal, which will make the Japanese conglomerate the world's biggest publisher of music.

The European Commission concluded the deal didn't raise competition concerns in any affected markets, and cleared the deal without conditions.

Sony already had about 40% of EMI (partnering with a UAE investment firm) after mollifying the EU in 2012 with a song divestment. This time around, Europe was looking at whether Sony could leverage combined publishing/recording market power to influence digital media deals.

The combined company would have rights to about 2.1M songs.

