SPS Commerce rallies on positive guidance

SPS Commerce (SPSC +12.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 12.1% Y/Y to $62.9M.

Adj. EBITDA for the quarter increased 70% Y/Y to $14.4M.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue of $63.4-64.1M; EPS $0.27-0.29 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~17.8M; Adj. EPS $0.44-0.46; Adj. EBITDA of $13.5-14M; SBC ~$3.3M; depreciation ~$2.4M and amortization ~$1.2M.

2018 Guidance: Revenue of $246.5-247.2M; EPS $1.22-1.24 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~17.6M; Adj. EPS $1.84-1.86; Adj. EBITDA of $50.9-51.4M; SBC ~$13.3M; depreciation ~$8.7M and amortization ~$4.3M.

