Glencore cuts full-year oil production outlook; maintains copper, cobalt

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) -1.2% after cutting its full-year oil production guidance by 6% to 4.6M barrels in the wake of unplanned outages at its Mangara field in Chad, but maintains its other guidance; the Mangara field is now back online and fully operational.

Glencore says Q3 entitlement interest oil production fell 14% Y/Y to 3.4M barrels, citing the natural field decline rate in the liquids phase at offshore fields in Equatorial Guinea.

Q3 copper production rose 12% Y/Y to 1.1M tons, while cobalt production jumped 44% to 28.5K tons, and the company's full-year forecast for the metals remains unchanged, helped by the restart of Katanga’s processing operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.