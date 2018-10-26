Barclays won't face criminal charges for Qatar fundraising: Bloomberg

UK prosecutors failed in their attempt to reinstate criminal charges against Barclays Plc over a GBP 12B ($15.4B) capital raise from Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis

“The High Court has today denied the SFO’s application to reinstate in respect of all of the charges,” the bank said in a statement. “As a result, all of the charges remain dismissed.”

In May, a lower court had dismissed two charges of "conspiring with certain former senior officers and employees of Barclays to commit fraud", Barclays said. It also tossed out two charges of unlawful financial assistance in relation to a $3B loan provided to Qatar.

Four former Barclays executives still face charges over the Qatar deal, which allowed the bank to avoid a state bailout during the financial crisis.

