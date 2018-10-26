Cabot Oil & Gas +6% as Q3 revenues surge 40%-plus

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +5.8% ) surges despite falling short of Q3 earnings expectations, as higher realized natural gas prices and a gain from asset sales help revenues rise 41% Y/Y to $545M, much higher than forecast.

Q3 production rose 10% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to 2.03B cfe/day (100% natural gas); natural gas price realizations, both including and excluding the impact of derivatives, were $2.36/Mcf, 16% higher than the prior-year period.

COG forecasts 2019 production growth of 20%-25% based on a planned capital budget of $800M-$850M, and expects its natural gas price realizations to average $0.30 below Nymex for the full year; based on current strip prices and these differential assumptions, COG expects its 2019 program will deliver $650M-$700M of free cash flow.

COG also raises its quarterly dividend to $0.07.