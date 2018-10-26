Tesla stars during Oracle analyst meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 2.1% on the day amid a broad market downturn.

There's some speculation that off-script comments from Oracle (ORCL -1.1% ) Co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison during the company's analyst meeting late yesterday could be a factor.

Ellison defended his "close friend" Elon Musk for landing rockets on robot drone rafts, while implying that his critics banging on their Apple Macintosh computers don't quite get it. Ellison also drew a comparison between Oracle and its autonomous data revenue with Tesla and its mass-market EV program.

The billionaire also disclosed that Tesla is his second-largest investment.

Oracle investor meeting video (Tesla piece starts around 2:20, Oracle investors may find the full video useful)