Century Aluminum shares slide post Q3 results

Century Aluminum (CENX -14.5% ) reports Q3 adjusted net income $2.3M, down 93% Q/Q, impacted by lower of cost inventory adjustments, Sebree equipment failure, and Sebree labor agreement signing bonus; the negative impact was marginally cushioned by Hawesville restart project and extinguishment of curtailed Helguvik project.

Sales of $481.8M, +3% Q/Q was due to higher production volume at Hawesville, offset by lower production at Sebree; primary aluminum sales $478M, marginally up by 2%

Shipment stood at 182,926 tons, +1.5% Q/Q driven by production volume +18% at Hawesville, however offset by decline in production at Sebree of 6% due to the equipment failure.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.7M, down 47% Q/Q primarily due to higher alumina costs, partially offset by higher LME prices and regional premiums.

Cash balance was $73.4M, with revolver availability of $170.5M.

