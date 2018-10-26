Semis slide on rough weak of misses, warnings

Semi equipment names slide as a rough week got harder after Western Digital’s earnings report included a flash pricing warning. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.7%.
Other semi headwinds this week: Bellwethers Texas Instruments (TXN -1.5%) and STMicroelectronics (STM) printed earnings misses with weak guidance. AMD(AMD -8%) missed on revenue due to soft GPU sales as the cryptocurrency demand hit bottom, which also took Nvidia along for the ride (NVDA -3.7%). Xilinx (XLNX +0.5%) was one of the exceptions, posting earnings beats and an upside guides, and is one of the few semi names in the green today.
Semi equipment names on the move: Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML (ASML -1.2%), KLA-Tencor (KLAC -1%), Ichor (ICHR +0.6%), Lam Research (LRCX -0.9%), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT -1%), Brooks Automation (BRKS -1.4%), AXT (AXTI -2.6%), Nanometrics (NANO -2.3%), Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI -1.4%), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -2.2%), Ambarella (AMBA -1.6%), Universal Display (OLED -1.9%), Synopsys (SNPS -2%), and Teradyne (TER -0.5%).
