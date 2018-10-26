Semis slide on rough week of misses, warnings

Semi equipment names slide as a rough week got harder after Western Digital’s earnings report included a flash pricing warning. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.7% .

Other semi headwinds this week: Bellwethers Texas Instruments (TXN -1.5% ) and STMicroelectronics (STM) printed earnings misses with weak guidance. AMD(AMD -8% ) missed on revenue due to soft GPU sales as the cryptocurrency demand hit bottom, which also took Nvidia along for the ride (NVDA -3.7% ). Xilinx (XLNX +0.5% ) was one of the exceptions, posting earnings beats and an upside guides, and is one of the few semi names in the green today.

Semi equipment names on the move: Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML (ASML -1.2% ), KLA-Tencor (KLAC -1% ), Ichor (ICHR +0.6% ), Lam Research (LRCX -0.9% ), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT -1% ), Brooks Automation (BRKS -1.4% ), AXT (AXTI -2.6% ), Nanometrics (NANO -2.3% ), Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI -1.4% ), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -2.2% ), Ambarella (AMBA -1.6% ), Universal Display (OLED -1.9% ), Synopsys (SNPS -2% ), and Teradyne (TER -0.5% ).

