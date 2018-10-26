Tellurian offers cheaper buy-in for potential partners in Driftwood LNG project

Tellurian (TELL -4.9% ) is sharply cutting the equity buy-in for potential partners in a bid to devise a more attractive business model to finance construction of its proposed Driftwood LNG export terminal.

The revised offering, disclosed in an investor presentation, means partners would pay less up front and the project would take on a higher debt load to make up the difference.

The presentation says TELL would retain as much as 11.6M metric tons/year of Driftwood LNG's capacity; on a percentage basis, TELL says its interest would remain at ~40%, while partners would own 60% of the equity.