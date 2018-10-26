'Fortnite' maker gets $1.25B in new funding

Epic Games, maker of battle royale videogame hit Fortnite, has received a new injection of $1.25B in funding.

That comes from a round including KKR (KKR -1.7% ), Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

Tencent (TCEHY -5.5% ) owns 40% of Epic, which also has a minority investment from the Disney (DIS -1% ) Accelerator.