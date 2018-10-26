'Fortnite' maker gets $1.25B in new funding

Epic Games, maker of battle royale videogame hit Fortnite, has received a new injection of $1.25B in funding.
That comes from a round including KKR (KKR -1.7%), Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.
Tencent (TCEHY -5.5%) owns 40% of Epic, which also has a minority investment from the Disney (DIS -1%) Accelerator.
The new funds come in the same month when videogaming's heavy hitters execute copycat plans to add massive-user-count battle royale modes, including Activision's (ATVI -1.9%) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and EA's (EA -1%) Battlefield V.
