Anavex up 4% on new data on Alzheimer's candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL +3.7% ) is up on more than a 50% surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 437K shares, in reaction to its announcement of new clinical data on Alzheimer's disease (AD) candidate ANAVEX 2-73. The results were presented at the CTAD conference in Barcelona.

At week 148 of a five-year extension of a Phase 2a study, patients showed what the company calls a "significant association" between ANAVEX 2-73 concentration and scales measuring AD symptoms called ADCS-ADL and MMSE. Patients in the higher dose group maintained ADCS-ADL performance compared to the lower concentration cohort and also performed better on MMSE (in other words, the lower concentration failed to demonstrate a sustained treatment effect).

The company adds that drug response levels on two genetic biomarkers called SIGMAR1 and COMT were also confirmed.

