Granite Constructions jumps +7% post Q3 results

Granite Constructions (GVA +7.5% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 10.3% Y/Y to $1.06B and gross profit increased 26.2% Y/Y to $144.5M.

Revenue by segment: Transportation $610.85M (-2.2% Y/Y); Water $124.3M (+241.7% Y/Y); Specialty $190.84M (-3.6% Y/Y); and Materials $129.62M (+32.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 172 bps to 13.7% and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 6.4%.

Adj. ABITDA increased by 30.9% Y/Y to $112.7M and margin improved by 170 bps to 10.7%.

Q3 SG&A expenses $70.77 (+43% Y/Y) and margin 6.7% up by 150 bps.

Total Backlog was $3.24B (-23.5% Y/Y), with Transportation at $2.31B (-29.6% Y/Y); Water at $364.77M (+112.2% Y/Y) and Specialty at $564.65M (-27.6% Y/Y). Company stated that certain project wins totaling $825M are not yet included in the backlog.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $14.73M, compared to $64.61M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook: Mid-teens consolidated revenue growth and Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.5-8.5%.

