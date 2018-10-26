Cloud Peak Energy slips post Q3 results

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD -10.5% ) slips as the company reports Q3 shipments of 13.1M, -16% Y/Y, due to reduced volume from Antelope Mine that was impacted by heavy rain in mid-August.

CLD says that spoil failures will reduce Q4 shipments as pre-stripping was delayed when equipment was diverted to resume normal operating cycle.

Realized price was down 1.3% to $12.16/ton sold; Cash margin declines 58% to $1.11 per ton sold

Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 300bps to 17.5%

Outlook for FY18: Coal shipments expected to be ~49-51M tons; committed sales with fixed prices of ~52M tons; expected realized price of ~$12.20/ton; adjusted EBITDA of $60M-$70M.

