Europe Stoxx ends week down as U.S. shares slump on tech

Stoxx Europe 600 closes down 0.8% on Friday, as U.S. stocks decline further on disappointing earnings from U.S. tech behemoths Amazon and Alphabet.
Europe index's weekly loss comes to 2.5%.
Autos were among the worst-hit a profit warning from Valeo(OTCPK:VLEEF -18.3%); Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF -4.8%) fell the most since 2015 on a report that it's struggling to meet delivery targets for a jet engine.
Though the U.S. GDP grew faster than expected in Q3, the disappointing tech earnings adds to concerns that expectations for the U.S. economy are too optimistic against a backdrop of rising interest rates and trade disputes.
Still, Stoxx 600 pared Friday's losses; earlier it was down as much as 1.9%.
