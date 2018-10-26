Europe Stoxx ends week down as U.S. shares slump on tech

Stoxx Europe 600 closes down 0.8% on Friday, as U.S. stocks decline further on disappointing earnings from U.S. tech behemoths Amazon and Alphabet.

Europe index's weekly loss comes to 2.5%.

Autos were among the worst-hit a profit warning from Valeo(OTCPK:VLEEF -18.3% ); Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF -4.8% ) fell the most since 2015 on a report that it's struggling to meet delivery targets for a jet engine.

Though the U.S. GDP grew faster than expected in Q3, the disappointing tech earnings adds to concerns that expectations for the U.S. economy are too optimistic against a backdrop of rising interest rates and trade disputes.

Still, Stoxx 600 pared Friday's losses; earlier it was down as much as 1.9%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

