NxStage Medical reports 220% increase in telehealth platform

NxStage Medical (NXTM) announces that the number of patients using its Nx2me Connected Health platform has increased 220% in the past year (the specific number is not provided).

Nx2me is designed to connect home dialysis patients with healthcare providers. Its key component is an iPad that monitors and captures System One data that it wirelessly transmits to dialysis center staff.

The company says it has lowered discontinuation rates due to controllable causes by 29% and lowered technique failures by 34% in patients new to home dialysis.