Eldorado Gold -7% after posting larger than expected Q3 loss

Eldorado Gold (EGO -6.8% ) sinks to a 52-week low after reporting a steeper than forecast Q3 loss and a 15% Y/Y revenue decline.

EGO says Q3 gold production rose 21% Y/Y to 84.8K oz., including 13.4K oz. from Lamaque pre-commercial production, and guides FY 2018 total production of 345K-350K oz.

EGO says it will invest $520M to advance a mill project at its Kisladag mine in Turkey, which would make the mine a nine-year, 270K oz./year producer.

Kisladag is a heap leach operation, but EGO suffered recovery trouble last year and says it will now reboot it with a mill in late 2020, with production expected in H1 2021.

EGO also says it is nearing the open of its its first mine in Canada, the Lamaque project in Quebec, which will be an underground gold mine expected to produce 120K oz./year.