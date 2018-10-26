Tech lunch break: FAANG softens bite, semis still suffer

The Amazon -7.2% and Alphabet -2.3% revenue misses are weighing on the broader market with the Nasdaq 100 down 2.2% though analysts generally didn’t care. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 1.6% , the S&P 500 IT index is down 1.6% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.3% compared to the 2% Nasdaq decline and 1.6% drop for the S&P 500.

Semis: Western Digital’s -17.9% earnings miss and warning on a supply/demand imbalance in flash memory pricing have sent the suffering semiconductor market down again. NAND peers Micron -4.1% and Seagate 6.6% are taking the most heat with WDC. Flex -27.5% and Power Integrations -8% both fell on their own earnings misses. Intel +3.8% stands out in semis as the gainer with earnings beats and upside guide, a rarity among this week’s reports.

Hardware: WDC’s warning and Seagate’s slide have also hit hardware names with (HPQ -1.4% ), (HPE -2.2% ), and NetApp (NTAP -4.3% ) among the movers.

Internet and Social Media: The Amazon and Alphabet misses plus Snap's -11.7% post-earnings suffering are slightly offset by Expedia’s +2.1% positive print.

Top stories this morning:

