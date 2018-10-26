Provident Financial +4.8% after Q3 beat

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) surges 4.8% after Q3 EPS of 54 cents beat consensus by 8 cents; compares with year-ago EPS of 41 cents.

Lower Federal income tax rates and growth in both average loans outstanding and average non-interest bearing deposits propelled earnings.

Q3 net interest income rose to $75.8M from $70.2M Y/Y; net interest margin expanded 5 basis points to 3.8% from 3.33% in Q2 and 16 bps compared with Q3 2017.

"Improvement in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on earning assets, growth in average non-interest bearing deposits, and a lagging cost of funds," says Chairman, President, and CEO Christopher Martin.

Annualized return on average equity was 10.59% vs. 8.11% a year ago.

Book value per share rose to $19.92 at Sept. 30, 2018 from $19.52 at Dec. 31, 2017.

