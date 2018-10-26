BASF reports Q3 earnings drop, hit by automotive customer woes

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.4% ) is lower after reporting a 14% Y/Y decline in Q3 operating profit even as sales rose 8% to €15.61B, as stricter emission rules and trade barriers hurt its business with automakers.

BASF says Q3 EBIT before special items fell to €1.47B ($1.67B), below average market estimates of €1.56B, while reiterating its guidance for a decline of as much as 10% in FY 2018 from €7.6B in 2017.

The company says the decline was compounded by lower prices and margins in basic petrochemicals; also, low water levels on the Rhine in Germany, a vital freight route, disrupted production and inflated shipping costs because vessels could not be fully loaded.