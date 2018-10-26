Facebook removes politically charged content from Iran

Facebook (FB -2.3% ) has issued an update on what it called "coordinated inauthentic behavior" originating in Iran.

"Today we removed multiple Pages, groups and accounts" on Facebook and Instagram, the company says. "As soon as we detected this activity, the teams in our elections war room worked quickly to investigate and remove these bad actors."

The company says it's taken down 82 pages, groups and accounts so far in this latest action. The users typically represented themselves as U.S. citizens "and they posted about politically charged topics such as race relations, opposition to the President, and immigration."

