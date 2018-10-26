More on Newpark Resources Q3 results
- Newpark Resources (NR -4.3%) reports Q3 sales down marginally by 0.4% Y/Y to $235M due to lower Mats & integrated services segment sales.
- Sales by business: Fluids systems: $181M (+0.7%); Mats & integrated services: $54M (-3.8%)
- The company say Q3 mats segment sales is slightly above expectations, and the impact of cyclical decline in the utility transmission rental market was partially offset by market penetration in pressure pumping application.
- The company witnesses lower margins with gross margin down ~300bps to 17.3%, operating margin declines ~380bps to 4.3%, and EBITDA margin compresses around 350bps to 9.2%
- Cash balance stood at $52.2M
