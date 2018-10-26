Gorman-Rupp shares +12% post Q3 result beats

Gorman-Rupp (GRC +12.8% ) reported Q3 sales of $102.9M an increase of 9.5% Y/Y, with Domestic sales +11% Y/Y and international sales +7% Y/Y.

International sales were $37.6M (+7% Y/Y), reflecting an increase in the fire protection, petroleum and construction markets and decreased in the industrial and OEM markets.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 160 bps to 26.5% and operating margin improved by 400 bps to 12.8%.

SG&A expenses were $$14.2M (+0.6% Y/Y) and margin declined by 120 bps to 13.8%.

Total backlog of orders was $122.4M (+9.9% Y/Y) as of September 30, 2018.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $101.38M and Capital expenditure was at $7.6M, as of September 30, 2018.

Gorman-Rupp expects FY18 capex to be in range of $10-12M and effective tax rate between 22-24%.

