Eni trims 2018 production growth target but sees no impact on cash flow

Eni (E +2.4% ) is higher after reporting a nearly 5x increase in Q3 adjusted net profit to €1.39B ($1.6B) from €229M in the year-ago period, due to stronger oil prices, higher operating performance and lower tax rates.

Q3 oil and natural gas production averaged 1.8M boe/day, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Eni cuts its full-year production growth target to ~3% vs. previous guidance of 4% to 1.9M boe/day, due to the "impact of exogenous factors in certain countries," but would have a negligible impact on cash flow, and it confirms guidance for cash neutrality, including dividend payments, at $55/bbl.

The company also reiterates its FY 2018 capex outlook of €7.7B.