Chinese yuan steps back from brink of 7 per dollar low

The Chinese yuan recovered from an almost 10-year low after a top Chinese policy maker warned investors to stop betting against the currency, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“For forces that try to short renminbi, we fought hand to hand a few years ago, and we are very familiar with each other,” said Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China, on Friday.

The Chinese yuan is up almost 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, trading at about 6.94 yuan per greenback. Earlier Friday, the currency fell as low as 6.9647 per dollar in the tightly controlled onshore market.

The last time the yuan hit 7 per dollar in the onshore market was in May 2008.

Previously: China, Japan sign currency swap deal (Oct. 26)

Previously: Forex discussed in U.S.-China trade dispute (Oct. 13)

ETFs: CYB, CNY, FXCH