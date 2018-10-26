Wells Fargo voices concern on Chipotle

Wells Fargo adjusts estimates on Chipotle (CMG +2.5% ) after taking in the restaurant company's Q3 earnings report.

The firm now sees 2018 EPS of $8.53 vs. $8.44 prior, but lowers its view for 2019 EPS to $11.45 from $12.20.

"We remain concerned about the influx of competition into the fast casual category and how this can impact CMG's path back to prior AUVs and margins... we believe this competitive intrusion will cause greater headwinds on CMG's path back to high-$2MM average unit volumes and mid-20%s store-level margins," writes the WF analyst team.

Wells Fargo has a price target of $420 on CMG.

